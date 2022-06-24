  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett gets up-and-down for birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.