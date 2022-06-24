Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Bramlett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Bramlett had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.