Jordan Spieth posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Spieth finished his round tied for 100th at 1 over; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Jordan Spieth chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Spieth had a 69 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.