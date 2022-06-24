Jonas Blixt rebounds from poor front in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 third, Jonas Blixt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jonas Blixt to 4 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Blixt hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 44-foot putt for eagle. This put Blixt at 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Blixt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Blixt's 150 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 4 under for the round.