John Huh putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, John Huh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under with Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, and Martin Laird; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, John Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Huh's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Huh hit his tee shot 272 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Huh had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Huh's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Huh had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 6 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Huh to 5 under for the round.