Joel Dahmen putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 23rd at 4 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 8th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Joel Dahmen had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Dahmen's 105 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dahmen had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.