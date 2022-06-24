Joaquin Niemann shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Niemann had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Niemann's 120 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann tee shot went 235 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.