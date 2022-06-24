Strong putting brings Jim Herman an even-par round two of the Travelers Championship

Jim Herman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Jim Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jim Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Herman hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Herman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.