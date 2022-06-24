Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 138th at 4 over; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 8th at 7 under.

Vegas got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Vegas's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Vegas's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Vegas's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.