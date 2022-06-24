Jason Kokrak shoots 4-over 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day in 156th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing five-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the day.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Kokrak hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak's tee shot went 186 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kokrak at 2 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.