Jason Day shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Jason Day hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Day got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Day hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Day chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Day's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.