Jared Wolfe putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Jared Wolfe hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolfe finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Jared Wolfe hit his 273 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jared Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolfe had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Wolfe hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wolfe's 139 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Wolfe had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.