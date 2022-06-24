James Hahn shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, James Hahn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hahn hit an approach shot from 230 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hahn's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.