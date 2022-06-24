Strong putting brings J.T. Poston an even-par round two of the Travelers Championship

J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 3rd at 8 under with Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, and K.H. Lee; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, J.T. Poston had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.