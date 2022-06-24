J.J. Spaun shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship

J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 138th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Spaun had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Spaun's 99 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 5 over for the round.

Spaun tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 6 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spaun had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.