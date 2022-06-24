J.J. Henry putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, J.J. Henry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henry finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, J.J. Henry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved J.J. Henry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Henry's 103 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.

Henry got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Henry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.