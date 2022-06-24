Henrik Norlander finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Norlander got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Norlander's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Norlander's 94 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even for the round.