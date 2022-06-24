Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Buckley's 156 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 under for the round.