  • Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Hayden Buckley's near ace leads to birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.