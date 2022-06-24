Harry Higgs shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Higgs to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Higgs hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Higgs reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Higgs at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Higgs had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Higgs's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Higgs had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.