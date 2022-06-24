Harris English shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Harris English hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Patrick Cantlay; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 8th at 7 under.

English got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, English's 162 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, English had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 4 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.