Harold Varner III shoots 7-under 63 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Varner III's 110 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Varner III's tee shot went 238 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Varner III had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Varner III hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Varner III's 188 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Varner III chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Varner III chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 7 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Varner III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 7 under for the round.