  • Harold Varner III shoots 7-under 63 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III makes up-and-down birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.