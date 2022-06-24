Hank Lebioda finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, and Nick Hardy are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lebioda's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lebioda had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.