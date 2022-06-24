Greyson Sigg shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Greyson Sigg hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Sigg hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Sigg had a 268-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 11-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Sigg's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Sigg had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.