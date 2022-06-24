Garrick Higgo shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Garrick Higgo hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Higgo finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Higgo chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgo had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 11th green, Higgo suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgo at even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Higgo's 170 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgo to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Higgo had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Higgo's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.