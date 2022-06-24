  • Garrick Higgo shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Garrick Higgo makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

