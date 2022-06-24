Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Grillo got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Grillo chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Grillo's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Grillo's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.