Dylan Wu putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Dylan Wu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Dylan Wu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.