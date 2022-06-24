Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 148th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli's his second shot went 31 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Frittelli's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green eighth, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.