Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-5 sixth, Ghim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.