Doc Redman finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Redman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Redman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Redman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Redman's 86 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Redman hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.