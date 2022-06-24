Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McCarthy's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.