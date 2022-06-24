-
Dawie van der Walt rebounds from poor front in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2022
Highlights
Dawie van der Walt's nice chip from near water and birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Dawie van der Walt makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Dawie van der Walt's 114 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dawie van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put van der Walt at 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, van der Walt got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, van der Walt's tee shot went 180 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, van der Walt's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
