Dawie van der Walt rebounds from poor front in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Dawie van der Walt's 114 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dawie van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put van der Walt at 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, van der Walt got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, van der Walt's tee shot went 180 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, van der Walt's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.