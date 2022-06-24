Davis Riley rebounds from poor front in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Riley finished his day tied for 50th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Davis Riley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Riley hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Riley's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even for the round.