David Skinns shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, David Skinns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Skinns's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Skinns's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

After a 53 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Skinns chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

Skinns missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.