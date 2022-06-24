David Lipsky shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship

David Lipsky hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lipsky had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lipsky's 86 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Lipsky had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lipsky's tee shot went 186 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.