Danny Willett shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Danny Willett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Willett chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Willett chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Willett's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Willett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.