Curtis Thompson putts himself to an even-par second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Curtis Thompson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Curtis Thompson got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Curtis Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.