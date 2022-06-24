Conrad Shindler putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Conrad Shindler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shindler finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Conrad Shindler had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conrad Shindler to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Shindler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Shindler's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Shindler had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shindler to 4 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Shindler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shindler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Shindler's 170 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 4 under for the round.