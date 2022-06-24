-
Cole Hammer shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Walk-and-talk with Cole Hammer
Prior to the 2022 Travelers Championship, Cole Hammer talks about his relationship with his caddie and his career expectations as he prepares to make his professional debut on the PGA TOUR.
Cole Hammer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hammer's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hammer's tee shot went 182 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 5 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.
After a 194 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Hammer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hammer to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hammer had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.
