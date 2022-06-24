Cole Hammer shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Cole Hammer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hammer's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hammer's tee shot went 182 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 5 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.

After a 194 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Hammer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hammer to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hammer had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.