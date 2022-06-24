  • Cole Hammer shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • Prior to the 2022 Travelers Championship, Cole Hammer talks about his relationship with his caddie and his career expectations as he prepares to make his professional debut on the PGA TOUR.
    Features

    Walk-and-talk with Cole Hammer

    Prior to the 2022 Travelers Championship, Cole Hammer talks about his relationship with his caddie and his career expectations as he prepares to make his professional debut on the PGA TOUR.