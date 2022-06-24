Christopher Gotterup putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Christopher Gotterup hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gotterup finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Christopher Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Christopher Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Gotterup hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Gotterup had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.