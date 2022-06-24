Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 134th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Bezuidenhout got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Bezuidenhout his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.