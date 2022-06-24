Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Reavie got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Reavie hit his 99 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.