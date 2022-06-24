Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Chesson Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Hadley hit his tee shot 270 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hadley's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.