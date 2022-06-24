Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even for the round.