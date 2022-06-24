Charles Howell III putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Charles Howell III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under with Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Charles Howell III's 86 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.