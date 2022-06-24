Chad Ramey shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Chad Ramey hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Ramey chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Ramey hit his 71 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Ramey's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.