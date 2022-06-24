7-over 77 by Carlos Ortiz in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 153rd at 11 over; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 8th at 7 under.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 5 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 7 over for the round.