Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Cameron Tringale hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Tringale chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Tringale had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Tringale's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 3 under for the round.