Cameron putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 second round in the Travelers Championship

Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 149th at 6 over; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Cameron Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 158-yard par-3 green 11th, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Champ chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Champ's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.