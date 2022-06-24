  • Cam Davis putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Cam Davis makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis sinks a 38-foot birdie putt at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Cam Davis makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.