Cam Davis putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Cam Davis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Nick Hardy; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 17th, Cam Davis's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cam Davis to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Davis had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Davis's 89 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Davis reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Davis at 4 under for the round.