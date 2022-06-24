Callum Tarren shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Callum Tarren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Tarren had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Tarren's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.