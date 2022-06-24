C.T. Pan shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Pan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pan had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Pan hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.